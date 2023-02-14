Kabwum MP applauds budget

K10 million is for district services improvement program, K5 million for district infrastructure program, K5m from infrastructure development grants and K2 million tied to programs and projects under the provincial budget.

Kabwum MP, Patrick Basa, thanked Governor Luther Wenge for taking the districts into consideration.

“Since mi kamap Memba lo 2017, mi no bin lukim kain ol allocation. National Government used to give DSIP, but we don’t see the provincial government component, which was earned through internal revenue,” said Basa.

“I thank you, Governor. You were out of Parliament for a while but when you came back, you returned with the heart to serve the people, which is reflected in the budget.”

Basa outlined that his electorate has no proper road network, and the rough terrain hampers the effective delivery of goods and services.

Only chartered flights and helicopters service the mountainous district of Kabwum, with Basa describing their situation as “a very painful struggle”.

Sharing similar sentiments, Menyamya MP, Solen Loifa, stressed that the best way to grow Morobe’s internal revenue is to connect the rural areas.

“Mani stap lo han blo ol manmeri lo ples ya,” he stated. “Kofi ol growim na stap ya, kaukau stap insait lo ples ya. How are we going to bring the coffee and kaukau out to sell in Lae?

“Yumi no bildim rot go lo Menyamya, yumi no bildim gutpla rot go lo Finschhafen na go lo Kabwum. Rot em bagarap yet stap na yumi wok lo toktok lo mekim mani.

“Wei blo kisim mani na wokim mani insait lo kantri ya, road em lifeline.”

Loifa thanked the Governor for allocating K5 million to the districts for infrastructure development, adding this is his first time to see the province supporting the districts.