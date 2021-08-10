K9m Facelift For Remote School

This infrastructure development to the school will restore a safe learning environment and finally open doors to children within the community.

The school is a vital education hub for students in the remote area under a PNG-Australia Partnership project to boost the region’s capacity to provide essential learning opportunities for children.

The Acting Australian High Commissioner, Rachel Moseley and Southern Highlands Provincial Administrator, Jerry David officially opened a restored primary school,

“Strengthening access to education, especially in rural and remote areas is a central pillar of Australia’s support to Papua New Guinea,” she said.

“Australia recognizes the vital role that education plays in advancing development and enabling children and young people to gain the skills they need to go on to further study, obtain work, lead productive lives and support Papua New Guinea’s future prosperity.”

Australia partnered with provincial and district authorities to deliver this critical education infrastructure.

This resulted in the construction of five new double classrooms, an administration and library building and toilet blocks, repairs to damaged classrooms and dormitory buildings. The repairs and upgrades totaled approximately K9 million.

“The upgraded facilities enable continued and safe access to education particularly for girls, as we know women and girls are particularly vulnerable to exacerbated inequalities particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ms Moseley.

She said supporting women and girls is a strong focus of Australia’s partnership with Papua New Guinea.

The restoration work at Lake Kutubu Primary School supports girls’ access to education by providing a safe place to learn, develop and grow into their full potential.

“The upgraded primary school demonstrates Australia’s ongoing commitment to working with communities to create better education opportunities for Papua New Guinea’s future – its children and young people.”