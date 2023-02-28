 

K8mil constituency grants ready

13:06, February 28, 2023
The Department of Commerce, Trade and Economic Development in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (ARoB) is ready to roll out the K8 million constituency grants programme this year.

Secretary Alex Kerangpuna said representative groups from the 33 constituencies throughout ARoB can start lodging their applications for screening at the department by the newly-established steering committee.

Kerangpuna said the total number of applications that the screening committee is expected to receive is 33 applications per constituency.

He added that those applications should solve an urgent challenge that a constituency wanted to address quickly and encouraged for each constituency to identify a project that can be funded but at the cost of K200,000.

Each constituency can approach their respective members and consult with them on priority areas before lodging their applications.

The secretary encouraged the people to take ownership of developments in their localities.

Autonomous Region of Bougainville (ARoB)
Constituency Grants Programme
