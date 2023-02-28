K8mil constituency grants ready

Secretary Alex Kerangpuna said representative groups from the 33 constituencies throughout ARoB can start lodging their applications for screening at the department by the newly-established steering committee.

Kerangpuna said the total number of applications that the screening committee is expected to receive is 33 applications per constituency.

He added that those applications should solve an urgent challenge that a constituency wanted to address quickly and encouraged for each constituency to identify a project that can be funded but at the cost of K200,000.

Each constituency can approach their respective members and consult with them on priority areas before lodging their applications.

The secretary encouraged the people to take ownership of developments in their localities.