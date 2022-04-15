K80m Approved To Complete Road

The project on the Ihu–Kaumea phase will be built by China Habour Construction Limited to be represented by the Chinese Ambassador to PNG and delegates.

The work begins in early next month after the official launch is set on Tuesday April 19.

Meanwhile, the Petoe- Ihu road is nearing completion with the first phase of building done in October 2021 and the grading down to Maira Plantation East Banks of Vailala continuing.

The road is expected to be graded and sealed by the end of December 2022.

According to Kana Construction Manager, Roxan Undi, Petoi to Maira has been completed and the work is now concentrated on upgrading and drainage digging from Petoi to Belepa and down to Maira.

“We are nearing completion however, road works has been slowed down due to continual rain in the area but villages have been helpful in completing the building process,”

Kana Construction has a base camp at Meii-Uaripi and began its road works with the support of Gulf Department of Works in February.

Member for Kikori and Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Soroi Eoe, who visited the Road from Petoe to Maira said the road connecting the nearby villages has made life easier for people from Upper Ahia, Vailala and Lower Ahia to get to Kerema town for basic services.

The much needed road link has been made possible through the Kikori District Development Authority DSIP and PSIP and the Gulf Provincial Government.

With this support coming through, Mr Eoe vouched the National Government to bring the road system closer to the people of Ihu LLG.

The proposed plan of the road so far has gone past Akapiru village with a bridge at Keouru.