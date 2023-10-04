K7.8 billion distributed as Function Grants

This was made known at the opening of the final leg of the Regional Consultation Workshop in Port Moresby, on Tuesday.

The National Economic and Fiscal Commission, chief executive officer, Patrick Painap said that the disbursement of the K7.8b grants was from years 2009 to 2023, to the provincial and local level governments to support the education, health, and transport sectors, to name a few.

“When we give the function grant we tell the province and LLGs you must make sure you fund those sectors sufficiently before you look at other aspects,” he said.

Painap said within a span of 14 years, since 2009 when the Intergovernmental Financial Agreement was first reformed and introduced, the function grants have increased from K135m to K770m.

He said the growth in the allocation of function grants has been increasing at an average rate of 10% each year.

He said based on NEFC’s assessment the provincial fiscal capacity has significantly improved compared to 2009.

“There will also be an increase in GST revenue from K700 million to an estimated K1 billion in the next 3 years,” he said.

The CEO added that the increased funding over the years has provided a vital lifeline for service delivery mechanisms adding that with this increased funding, it becomes the collective responsibility to ensure that these resources are not just financial injections but catalysts for service delivery.