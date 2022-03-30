K7.1m For Biosecurity Project

This biosecurity project, led by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation’s Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness, will aim to strengthen PNG’s ability to prevent and control serious animal diseases, using African Swine Fever (ASF) as a model, through strengthened field disease surveillance and laboratory diagnostics.

The project was developed following a request from managing director of NAQIA, Joel Alu, and is in line with NAQIA’s long-standing strategic goals, and Australia’s recognition for the need for strengthened preparedness and biosecurity in PNG.

The Australian High Commission’s Minister-Counsellor for Economics, Health and Infrastructure, Diane Barclay, said this project was a significant initiative, which demonstrated Australia’s commitment to agriculture and biosecurity in PNG.

“This new biosecurity project will help PNG to prevent and control animal diseases, which will improve food security and help to open up market opportunities in PNG,” Minister Counsellor Barclay said.

The Australian government has provided funding and technical support to PNG to help contain the spread of ASF since early 2020.