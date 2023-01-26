K70mil for TESAS, HELP and airline tickets

The K70.7m from the government will cater for the outstanding TESAS components for 2022 second semester, 2023 first semester, HELP Loan payments and airline tickets for tertiary students.

Acting Secretary for DHERST, Dr. Francis Hualupmomi in a media statement this week advised parents, guardians, students and all registered higher learning institutions in the country that the DHESRT has received warrants of K70.7 million last Friday 20th of January 2023.

“We will commence disbursing the funds to all the institutions this week putting doubts and concerns over the perceived interruption of the new academic year to rest,” Dr. Hualupmomi said.

He said both first year and continuing students were advised to visit their nearest Air Nuigini offices for tickets commencing next week.

“I assure parents, guardians, students and higher learning institutions that the government remains committed to ensuring the 2023 academic year commences without interruption.

“This year, for the first time, our government has sponsored 19, 460 students compared to last year which was about 16, 000. This is an increase in the capacity of institutions to accommodate students.

"The increase in the spaces is a result of DHERST's work in registering institutions and programmes to meet the target set by the Marape-Rosso Government,” he said.