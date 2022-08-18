K70, 400 Worth Of Marijuana Seized

The four suspects include three men, Junior Issack Mango, Jimmy Lebut, Junior Mango and a woman, Francisca Damien.

The men were alleged for being in possession of the drugs while the woman suspect was alleged as the drug dealer.

Police found 1,408 marijuana packets worth K50 each totaling K70, 400. The first bag found contained 1008 packets of marijuana weighing 12kg, two bags containing 200 packs each and 2 marijuana clamps.

At 7: 30 am on Wednesday, police received a tip-off that a suspect who was involved in the damage of a Police vehicle was at the Bialla market.

Police arrested the suspect and searched through his phone where they found pictures of the drugs in the phone gallery.

He told police that the drugs were at his uncle’s house, upon which police searched and found the drugs in the bushes adjacent to the house.