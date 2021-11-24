K66 million AID for Bulolo Highway

He said this in Parliament yesterday, after Morobe Governor and Deputy PANGU Pati leader, Ginson Saonu, questioned why work was being delayed.

The Prime Minister assured Governor Saonu and the people of Morobe that the K66 million given by the Australian Government was intact.

PM Marape said the Bulolo Highway was badly damaged and would cost more than the K66 million, hence, government will add another K50 million to carry out the work.

The K50 million is from the K100 million allocated for Wafi-Golpu Infrastructure Development Grant (IDG). Ten million of that funding has been given to Morobe Provincial Government, with K3 million to each affected districts.

The Prime Minister was in district in September, and has seen firsthand how damaged the highway is.

“The contract has already been awarded, however, I have written to the Australian High Commissioner and have also talked with the Works Minister about variations to the contract.

“This is so that instead of just doing maintenance work, which will be washed away by the rain, we can do a permanent intervention for the better,” PM Marape said.

“We pointed out areas for (the Australian Government) to invest in, one of which was Wau-Bulolo.

“When I drove from Mumeng to Lae, I realised the massive extent of damage along this section of the road.

“It’s a very-important economic road so Works Department, Works Ministry and Australian Government have been in discussions over the last few months to see if there can be a variation to the contract.

“It will also assist (the Government) in investing substantially on this road, especially the section from Mumeng to the Markham River,” he said.

Photo credit: Jeremy Mark