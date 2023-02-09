K618 million budget for ENB

Governor Michael Marum when handing down the budget on Monday, 6th February told the Provincial Executive Council that the K618, 107, 790 consists of national government grants, K340, 933,300, provincial internal revenue K101,200,000, District Development Authority budget of K140, 404, 090 and Local Level Government budget of K35, 570,400.

East New Britain Provincial internal revenue for 2023 is forecasted to be K101, 200,000 which comprises of K31,000,000 as recurrent and K34,000,000 as development including former years of K36, 200,000.

Governor Marum outlined that the investment areas for his government are; the provincial headquarters civic centre, special economic zones, tourism, downstream processing law and order and agriculture and commodities support, road and others.

He urged the members for a good working relationship to complement one another and not to compete against each other stating that ENB is on the move again.