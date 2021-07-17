K600,000 Waste Study

NDDA Chairman and Namatanai MP Walter Schnaubelt said the purpose of the K600,000 feasibility study is to develop a best management system to cater for all the waste in the town and surrounding areas.

“We continue to pile rubbish in one location in town and there is a stench and it is also very unhygienic and an eyesore for the town users.

“I’m trying to address this and now I have got Pacific Green Technologies Eco-Solutions professional service to see what they can provide for us to cater for all the waste produced by human beings,” said Schnaubelt.

Pacific Green Technologies Eco-Solutions CEO Dr Wari Iamo said they would be carrying out a comprehensive study on the environmental impact including health and safety issues of the current solid waste and rubbish disposal in Namatanai Town and hospital.

He said the study would enable him to assess the waste streams and the health and environment impact, to see where the alternative dump site will be located and the impact that current sites have on residents, and how they will be compensated if there are environmental and health issues.

“It is a whole host of impact studies to be carried out but we have decided to do a thorough research because in PNG we have semi-rural and urban townships and waste is an issue.

“We will be looking at different types of waste impact, current waste management practice, waste management principles and regulations and way forward. Our primary target will be an extensive survey of getting household data in terms of waste, the existing waste disposal system, types of waste and development of proper waste management system,” Dr Iamo added.

He further stated that Namatanai would be one of the first urban townships in the country looking at solid waste management, which may include the sewer system.

Namatanai LLG president, Joshua Soi said that waste management is a big concern as rubbish has been dumped everywhere in town and on customary land.