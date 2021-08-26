K5mil National Unity Pillar

The 200-meter tall National unity Pillar will be an iconic symbol that embodies the many tribes of our Christian country.

Prime Minister Marape made the announcement on the eve of the National Prayer Day. The building will be constructed along the Waigani Drive, facing the Parliament House.

He said it is a site of national significance and has been approved by the Government where the Council of Churches and the Body of Christ will take carriage of the project.

In his main message to the nation on National Repentance Day today, the Prime Minister has urged Papua New Guineans to ask God for forgiveness as well as to forgive each other for wrongdoings committed against one another.

“The National Repentance Day is very important for our country sanctioned by the Government and is part of the calendar of annual events.”