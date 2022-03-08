K5m to kick start Uni groundwork

The presentation was done at Ampo ELC-PNG Headquarters and was witnessed by ELC PNG Head Bishop Dr Jack Urame, his deputy Lucas Kedabing, Secretary Bernard Koisam, Lutheran University Chairman Dr Eric Kwa, university council members, and Morobe Provincial Administrator Bart Ipambonj.

The presentation arose from a commitment made initially by PM Marape in 2019 at Boana Synod and follows the endorsement of the Lutheran University Certificate during the Papua Synod in Port Moresby this year, then the passing of the Lutheran University Bill in Parliament last week.

The Lutheran University Council has been actively working since 2010 to make the proposed institution a reality. Council Chair, Dr Kwa said Lutheran University will incorporate the Martin Luther Seminary, Balop Teachers College, and Lae Lutheran School of Nursing and institutions such as Ludaweng & Ogerlbeng Institution’s. He added that the Institution will have 17 satellite campuses all around the 17 Districts of ELC-PNG in Papua New Guinea ‘The idea is to bring the University right into the village level,” said Dr. Kwa.