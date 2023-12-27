K58 million saved through online selection

Since the transition seven years ago, the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology (DHERST) has generated annual savings of K8.3 million, amounting to a cumulative total of K58.1 million.

This transition has also contributed to environmental conservation by preventing the need for extensive use of paper, thereby preserving hundreds of trees. These advantages underscore the positive impact of digitalizing the application and selection system for Grade 12 students.

At the seventh iteration of the online selection of grade 12 students for Higher Education institutions in Papua New Guinea, DHERST Minister Don Polye, emphasized the ministry’s strategy to facilitate the entry of as many students as possible into universities or colleges, ensuring the delivery of quality education, and most importantly, supporting their success once enrolled.

Polye says, “Our primary objectives are to elevate transparency, accountability, and most importantly, increase the likelihood of capable and eligible school leavers gaining admission, all while safeguarding institutional autonomy in the selection process.”

In this year’s selection cycle, the total number of students participating in the online selection system stands at 29, 700. However, only 16, 100 students have met the minimum requirements of 55 higher institutions offering 260 distinct academic programs.

“This data underscores the critical need for a comprehensive examination of our education system and a concerted effort to enhance the quality of education provided to our students,” Polye emphasized.

The 2023 academic year observed a cohort of 32, 414 students enrolled in grade 12, with around 29, 700 successfully completing their year 12 exams.