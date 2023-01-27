K53m for outstanding SHP projects

Prime Minister made this announcement when addressing the people of Southern Highlands at Momei oval in Mendi on Thursday.

The Prime Minister also delivered K4m for the completion of the Mendi Airport.

He also thanked Governor, William Powi for the Southern Highlands Provincial referral hospital to be completed by 2027.

Marape further announced that the Government stands ready to support the provincial government in completing high impact projects.

“I further urge contractors to be true to our people and complete their contracts or their contracts will be terminated.

“I expect local contractors to do their part and deliver what they owe us, as funding had already been released,” he said.