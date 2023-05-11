K500m funding aim to implement NTRAA 2022

On Wednesday, May 10, an information workshop for the implementation of NTRA Act 2022 took place at the APEC House in Port Moresby.

Speaking at the workshop, Finance Secretary Dr Ken Ngangan said, “The Non-Tax Revenue Administration Act now provides a legal mechanism for the remittance of public money back to public and statutory bodies to fund their operations.”

Dr Ngangan says the importance of non-tax revenue to the government lies in the government’s core responsibility to improve the quality of life for Papua New Guineans, and plan to deliver a better, safer, and more secure future for generations to come.

“People need better health services, quality education, improved infrastructure, to have a better living standard.”

The Secretary emphasized the importance of the need for government to meet the growing needs of the country’s population.

“The revenue diversity opens up new revenue generating opportunities to increase both revenue base and also enable the state to achieve other policy objectives.”

Dr Ngangan reminded all relevant attendees at the workshop today that, “The main aim of the non-tax revenue act is to bring all non-tax revenue collections into the consolidated revenue fund to support the national budget and to ensure all non-tax revenue collecting agency will be funded through the normal budget process.”