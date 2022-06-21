K500,000 for NBC Morobe

Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu, on the 16th of June presented the cheque to NBC’s managing director, Kora Nou, in Lae.

Morobe Deputy Provincial Administrator, corporate services, Miring Singoling, outlined that the commitment was part of a memorandum of understanding that was signed between MPG and NBC.

“Aninit lo displa MoU, it’s a 5-year understanding that province bai putim a certain amount of money every year i go inap 5 years and after 5 years, we’ll put together ideas on how to build and improve infrastructure here,” he stated.

“Em tingting blo gavman blo Morobe. Wok blo Morobe administration em lo fesiliteitim.” (It’s the MPG’s initiative. Morobe administration’s job is to facilitate it.)

Singoling said the K500,000 presented is the first payment under the 5-year MoU.

NBC MD, Nou, said Morobe has gone a step further in terms of supporting PNG’s national broadcaster.

“I’ve been here 6 years now at NBC and it’s very, very expensive to run such an organisation to serve our people,” he stated. “Our current ICT Minister, Timothy Masiu, has championed the concept that we partner with the provincial governments because the provincial radio stations are in your capital cities.

“So it’s worth your while as well to make them work because if NBC is functioning well in the province, the services go to our people.”

As outlined in the MoU, an account will be created in a BSP branch in Lae, while three signatories will be from MPG, NBC Morobe and NBC head office in Port Moresby.