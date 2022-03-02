K50,000 For Tufi Cultural Festival

In a small but symbolic presentation, Kumul’s Corporate Services Executive General Manager, Luke Liria presented a dummy cheque of K50,000 to the festival Chairman, Michael Uiari.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd stepped in to help promote the preservation of culture and tourism through the funding support. Mr Liria said as a proud sponsor this aligns with Kumul’s mission and vision.

“We want to add value to the country and part of that is sustaining our culture, our way of life. So this sponsor through this event aligns very well with what Kumul stands for,” he said.

Mr Liria said that with the digital age and the change in technology moving in fast, it is important to preserve culture as Papua New Guineans. He said such festivals help people to stay connected and in touch with culture, our habitat and our roots.

“Kumul as an organization believe in this and hope that our support to the festival will make sure the culture continues to be promoted and shared in our society.”

Meantime, Mr Uiari said the festival has two aims and that is to preserve culture and promote tourism.

He said: “Tourists can walk the Kokoda Track but they can also come to Tufi and enjoy its natural beauty and this is the purpose of the festival and we hold it in November each year.

“Last year we couldn’t stage it because of COVID restrictions, so we deferred it to March, 2022 and just a few weeks ago the Controller lifted the restrictions and opened things up.”

Mr Uiari thanked Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd for their timely contribution and support.