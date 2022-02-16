K50,000 For Laloki School

Member for Kairuku Hiri, Peter Isoaimo officiated at the opening of a four-in-one double classroom at the Laloki Secondary School in the presence of students, staff and the school board.

The construction of the building was funded through the District Services Improvement Project fund. A further commitment of K50,000 was also announced at the classroom opening.

The funds will go towards the school that only last year accommodated for over 1000 students from grades nine through to 12. This year, the school aims to enroll a little over 800 students.

Mr Isoaimo expressed that continuous support towards providing an environment for quality education is essential. The students were encouraged to look after the new facility and classroom equipment.

He encouraged students to work hard and become ambassadors of Laloki Secondary School.

“For you as students, you are encouraged to study very hard. That is why your parents sent you here.”

Theodist Stationary Limited, by way of giving back to the communities where their business activities are conducted also stepped up to support the school, by equipping the newly constructed classroom with essential furniture – desks.

The company’s Corporate Development Manager, Ryan Pini was present at the event. He spoke on the unique contributions one can make when provided the necessities to flourish.

He said: “As education being a pillar of what we do at Theodist, it’s an important part of our program. We consider this as a donation as giving back to our community, but more importantly we are investing in education. We’re investing in educating you to be better people in our communities.”