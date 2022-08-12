 

K50, 000 To Support Early Learning

14:07, August 12, 2022
Buk bilong Pikinini has recently received a generous donation of K50, 000 from its Gold Sponsor Theodist Ltd in supporting their mission to improve education outcomes for children in PNG.

BbP held an event at the Book Shop & Reading Corner at Theodist, where seven students were dressed in Theodist uniforms to receive the cheque handed over by Corporate Development Manager, Ryan Pini and Purchasing Manager, Shaun Pini. 

Ryan Pini said, “Like Buk Bilong Pikinini, Theodist acknowledges the value of early childhood education and understands that an investment in our children is an investment in the future of Papua New Guinea.” 
The former swimming champion and manager also read one of the new readers to the children. 

All 13 Readers in the “When I Grow Up” series are for sale at Theodist.

 

