K4.9m Baruni Road Construction

He said the rehabilitation would include resealing of the road, proper drainage and the installment of streetlights for security reasons.

Global Construction will carry out the 2.7-kilometer upgrade and resealing project from the Kanudi roundabout to the Atlas Steel roundabout.

Motu Koita Assembly Chairman and NCD Deputy Governor, Dadi Toka Jr, addressed the people of Moresby Northwest at Baruni in Motu, emphasizing the importance of the road.

He said, “Dala emai laiamu, services danu emai laiam” which translates to, “With the building of roads, services will also be provided.”

Governor Parkop stated that the road rehabilitation program is part of the settlement upgrade project and city modernization program to eradicate settlements in Port Moresby.

“One thing we can all do now is to upgrade all the infrastructures, especially road, lights, drainage, bringing the water. That’s what we are doing now.”

He also acknowledged the lack of a service delivery for a vital basic need – water, to the Baruni area.

Governor Parkop announced that in the scope of works awarded to Global, the city has also included Water PNG Ltd in the agreement to ensure Baruni has access to the city’s water supply.

“We are very pleased that we can include this in the scope of work because water is essential for life.”