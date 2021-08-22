K460 mill investment to NIP

Chairman of the Investment Promotion Authority (IPA) Leon Buskens said according to IPA data from 2014 to 2020 statistics, 80% of the foreign investment was from Namatanai District.

Buskens, who was in the district for the opening of the BSP branch, said Foreign Investment in Namatanai District alone was about K340m for the last six years due to forestry, Lihir Mine and Simberi Mine.

“Namatanai District is a powerhouse in PNG so let’s work together because we have a good leader and we have a bright future,” Buskens said.

Namatanai District Administrator Neville Tomon drew from the opening of the district’s BSP branch and said, “The people of Namatanai witnessed the return of banking services with the launching of the high breed branch of BSP.

“We are now on equal footing with other districts in terms of banking facilities. The former PNG Banking Corporation and BSP provided banking services at the sub-branch status in the early 1990s but had withdrawn due to no businesses in Namatanai.

“We had the Asians joining the business community in Namatanai but without a bank. We have done something positive that hasn’t been done before and that is to create a business environment to reconsider the bank’s position and return with its high breed branch facility and other products like the ATM, loan and other facilities,” Tomon said.

He also announced that Walter’s Farming Association Buying Point, the business arm of Namatanai District Development Authority, has increased the cash circulation in the district.

“As a result, our small farmers have cash and they are putting food on the table. We commend the women in our district for boosting the economy.

“They are able to have bank accounts, and can use Eftpos machines, ATMs and use mobile banking.

“I appeal to our people to look after this BSP Namatanai branch so that it will serve us for a long time,” Tomon said.