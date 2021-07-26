K4 Million For ENB Wards

An initiative of the Department of Provincial and Local Level Government Agency (DPLLG), will be delivered through a World Bank credit facility, with the support of Australia Papua New Guinea partnership.

Up to 37 successful wards and women groups in four LLG wards are recipients of this development assistance aimed at improving community life.

In a small yet significant ceremony in Raluana, Kokopo District, Toma-Vunadidir in Gazzelle and Balanamataman LLG in Rabaul District signed the grant agreement between the implementing agency, DPLLG, East New Britain Provincial administrator, and representatives of the three LLGs and women groups.

The West Pomio Mamusi LLG will also sign this agreement at a later date.

The women’s groups will receive funding between K70,000 and K140,000 while the wards will receive between K80,000 and K110,000 for community projects such as classrooms, resources centres, water and sanitation and other community projects.

Provincial administrator, Wilson Matava said the signing is a result of the commitment and engagement set up by the provincial leaders.

“There are a lot of programs coming from the Government through different agencies and departments, and we are thankful to previous administrations and political leaders for their oversight in doing this groundwork,” said Mr Matava

He said the provincial government will continue to embrace the reforms to enhance service delivery to the people through partnerships with development partners and key government institutions.

Meanwhile, the Acting Secretary of Department of Provincial and Local level government, Joe Warus reaffirmed the importance of collaborating with stakeholders to improve lives of Papua New Guineans in rural communities.

‘’East New Britain has met funding requirement commitment. Today is an important occasion in witnessing the signing of ward agreement for 37 grants. This paves way for forward development in our wards.

“We must be happy that the projects are of not the districts or LLGs but right down to the wards. We need to help ourselves start at the ward level first and these funding assistances will do just that,” he said.

This program runs in line with the province’s development plans and the Government’s focus for a bottom-up planning, where community members have the opportunity to decide and prioritize services and infrastructure and apply for a grant funding.