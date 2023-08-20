K4 billion est. loss to corruption

This included the Police, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), and the United Nations Development Program.

ICAC Commissioner Andrew Forbes in his address stated, “Our invitation to today’s launch describes that fraud and corruption is evident and deep-rooted, occurring in numerous forms. I can only say that is consistent with the accounts I have received since being appointed. It has been described that corruption is rife and pervades many aspects of commercial activities and everyday life.”

Forbes highlighted that international statistics show that up to 5% of government spending in developed economies is lost to fraud, waste and error. In developing countries, it is more – up to 10% is said to be a fair representation.

“If that is true, and PNG is spending is in the region of K40 billion, up to K4 billion is lost,” added Forbes.

He said that there are reports of government departments or agencies alleged to have failed to ensure money or resources are distributed for the benefit of a community. If those reports are true, then this is concerning because the community directly suffers.

“From a political and social perspective, this results in the erosion of public confidence in government. From a legal perspective, it is potentially an abuse of authority and amounts to corrupt conduct.”

The broader risk to the reputation of PNG includes being ‘grey listed’ by the Financial Action Task Force which in turn causes further harm to the PNG economy.

Commissioner Forbes says, “The Commission will be placing a significant focus upon bringing about change by working with the public and private sectors to implement processes that will reduce the temptation of corruption, or at least allow it to be revealed a little more easily.

Prevention programs allow for proactive, rather than reactive steps to be taken and again sets ICAC apart from other integrity agencies.”