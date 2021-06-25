K3mil for Buang road

This follows the presentation of K3 million to contractor, Kaiaworks, to seal an extra 8km of the Gabensis to Buang road.

Just like the many other rural districts of PNG, Buang Rural LLG in Bulolo district struggles to access basic government services due to poor or a lack of infrastructure.

This will soon be a thing of the past as the first 5km of the Buang road has already been sealed by Simbu-based construction firm, Kaiaworks. An additional K3 million was presented on June 18th by the Prime Minister and his deputy, Sam Basil, to seal an extra 8km of the Buang backroad.

After the cheque presentation, Prime Minister James Marape told the people of Wagau that it is the government’s responsibility to bring in services.

“Olsem na mipla mekim disla wok so mi no laikim yupla ol pipol tok tenkyu tumas taim mipla kam; noken kilim pik lo mipla ol memba, noken givim kaikai lo mipla ol memba,” he stated. (That’s why we deliver such services therefore I do not want you people to say thank you when we come; don’t slaughter pigs for members of parliament, don’t give us food.)

“Noken mekim planti samting tu, em wok blo mipla. Mipla kisim fotnait lo mekim disla wok.” (Do not do a lot of things for us because it is our job. We get paid for doing this.)

K5 million was allocated in 2020 while another K10 million has been committed this year to rehabilitate the Gabensis-Buang road. The K3 million was part of that commitment.

After the presentation and reconciliation at Wagau, the convoy headed to Mapos, where PM Marape switched on the power to Mapos 2 Village. This initiative came under the Bulolo District Rural Electrification Program.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction at seeing the Provincial Services Improvement Program funds being put to good use.

(Works Minister, Michael Nali, Prime Minister James Marape and DPM and Bulolo MP, Sam Basil, presenting the cheque to Kaiaworks Ltd)