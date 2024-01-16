K350m for VONC false

Minister Mirisim has brushed aside claims on social media that Connect PNG funds have been dawn to fund the looming Vote of No Confidence.

Mirisim and his Secretary David Wereh held a media conference today where the minister released the 8-page statement explaining the government’s Connect PNG program.

He set the tone for the conference by explaining how Connect PNG is benefiting the country by opening up inaccessible parts of the country and how local contractors are benefiting through contracts.

He then explained the release of K350 million which has been widely discussed on social media.

He said there is no sinister motive behind the release of this warrant although it coincided during the date when riots were staged.

Mirisim said this warrant was part of several other warrants for big ticket items including Education Tuition Fee Free Subsidy and Higher Education TESAS program, all released together on the same day.

The Prime Minister handed over to the Department of Education a K213.4 million cheque for TFF and another K83 million to DHERST for TESAS program.

Mirisim says his department also received theirs for the Connect PNG contracts on the same day, out rightly denying the notion of using these funds to fund VONC.

He further explained that the Departments of Treasury and National Planning and Monitoring implemented what they term as front-load funding, a case in which certain priority activities such as the TFF and TESAS as well as Connect PNG are considered priorities.

Front-end loading is about releasing allocated amounts in full or in a bulk portion as opposed to releasing funds on a monthly or quarterly basis as per work plan and cash flow.

He therefore said the K350 million payment was for valid contractors who have passed the stringent vetting and verification process and denied allegations of nepotism and preferential treatment of certain contractors like Giru, Ipwenz and Weklym.

He therefore called on users of social media to separate politics from development and to stop peddling false information.