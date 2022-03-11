K33.7m Paid To PNG-LNG Landowners

The total payment of K33.7m covers K19.7 million cash and K14 million in project component made through the Mineral Resources Development Company (MRDC).



Prime Minister Marape said PDL 7 was one of a series of upstream PDLs that had been problematic with ongoing court cases that had affected landowner identification clan vetting, hence, benefits had been accruing in trust accounts since first LNG exports in 2014.



“After a long delay, the first-ever payment has been made. I commend the landowners and their leaders for assisting the Government, the Department of Petroleum and the developers, by completing their clan-vetting exercise,” he said.



“The landowners were ready, their accounts were opened and today (yesterday) K19.7 million was distributed in cash to over 200 accounts. Another K14 million project component was also delivered as part of the 30 per cent earmarked for project infrastructure.



“Well done to all PDL 7 landowners and I appeal to PDL 1, PDL 8, PDL 9 and all others that are in dispute to solve their in-house matters before they can be paid.”



Prime Minister Marape said all their money has been sitting in trust accounts for so long, however, they need to resolve their landowner issues just like PDL 7 has done - which has resulted in the K19.7 million being paid and K14 million to project area landowners.



“I appeal to PDL 1, 8 and 9 to get behind Government, work to complete landowner identification and withdraw the court cases that are pending.”



He commended PDL 7 leaders and educated people for ensuring that landowners were paid their dues.



“It gives me great satisfaction that the first batch of equity has been distributed to landowners at the project area.



The Prime Minister commended Hela Governor, Philip Undialu for his leadership as well as MRDC Managing Director, Augustine Mano, the Department of Petroleum and the Department of Prime Minister and NEC Secretary, Ivan Pomaleu for being present for the payment.