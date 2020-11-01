K30m support for National Court Complex

The Marape-Basil government has shown its support to this vision by presenting a cheque on October 29th for K30 million for the Waigani National Court Complex construction.

The cheque was presented on behalf of the Prime Minister by Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey, Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Davis Steven, to the Chief Justice Chief Sir Gibuma Gibbs Salika.

Ling-Stuckey reiterated the statements made by the Prime Minister in supporting the Judiciary and ensured his department’s support in providing funding to ensure the completion of the iconic WNCC building by 2021.

A tour of the WNCC construction site was arranged for the benefit of the ministers and senior management of NJSS to view the current progress of the building.

The event was witnessed by the Registrar of the Supreme & National Courts, Ian Augerea, Secretary National Judicial Staff Services, Jack Kariko and senior managers of NJSS.