K30m in freight subsidy announced

Minister Aiye Tambua said the is government focused on improving individual commodities.

“The government’s aim is to make sure that our people in the village have money in their pockets and give more to the people on the ground. The basic idea is we want buy more and encourage the farmers to plant more,” he stated.

For freight subsidy alone is K30million.

“I have three cheques here on is for Kokonus industry, one is for PNG Cocoa and the other is for Coffee Industry. So the cheque for coffee is 1.5million, the cheque for cocoa is 1million and these cheques will officially kick-start the launching of the price subsidy program and the freight subsidy program for our farmers in cocoa, coffee and copra,” said Tambua.

Minister Tambua added that the government aims to also increase livestock in the country. So far, the country only has 2, 000 cattle owned by the government. He said the country needs 70, 000 cattle per annum to meet consumer demand.