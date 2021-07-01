K2m For Tomadir Roads

According to Toma Vunadidir LLG president, Robert Mati, the completed road is from Bitakapuk ward 1 to Waririki ward 1 and is the first phase undertaken by contractor Kokopo Plant Hire.

He gave a status report on the road project during a recent Gazelle DDA Board meeting. The road maintenance is co-funded by Gazelle District and ENB Provincial Government.

Mr Mati said resealing of the first 2 kilometers was completed mid last month.

This particular stretch of road along with other roads in Gazelle were constructed by the provincial government when it was still collecting and using the 3 percent sales tax until the Organic Law was changed in 1995.

The current resealing project has extended the road boundary due to increase in population and students and locals can now use the pavement on both sides of the main road.

“The improvements to the road including safety measures means students attending the nearby Wairiki Primary School are now safer on their way to and from school,” he said.

“I would like to thank the Gazelle MP, Jelta Wong and Governor, Nakikus Konga for prioritizing funding to improve infrastructure that will help people,” Mr Mati said.

“This project is a fantastic boost to our community,” he said.

He said a good road network in the LLG will empower people to venture into economic activities such as cocoa farming and white copra in the province and improve accessibility.

Locals have embraced this development in their LLG and are very happy.

Currently taking place is the assessment and awarding of technical bid documents for work to commence this month (July) on the extension of the Wairiki road sealing to cost K1 million and sealing of 2 kilometers of the North Coast Road in Livuan Reimber LLG.

The total cost of the North Coast road is K4.2 million with K2.2 million from PSIP and Gazelle district to counter fund with K2 million.

The road rehabilitation is part of the long term strategic efforts of the Member for Gazelle and Health Minister, Jelta Wong to restore this road network that once was the pride of the province.

Other general road improvements are being done in the Gazelle electorate within the limits of available funding regardless of national, provincial and LLG roads but to ensure comfort and safety of general road users.