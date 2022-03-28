K2m Airstrip Commissioned

Namatanai MP, and Minister for Civil Aviation, Walter Schnaubelt said the airstrip was constructed from funds under the Lihir Royalty Funds.

"The airport cost K2million. It is also fenced which is an important for any airport,” he said.

While there was political opposition from the New Ireland Provincial Government by a way of court order to stop the opening of the airstrip, Minister Schnaubelt said the DDA was focused on delivering services.

“That’s what our 'Stretim Ai Dua Pastem' concept is all about.

"The projects we commissioned today are funded by money that rightfully belongs to the people, which they were denied for a very long time. Since 2002 K412m of Lihir Royalty monies are not accounted for to date,” the Minister said.

Treasurer and Kavieng MP Ian Ling-Stuckey gave the keynote address on behalf of the Prime Minister who was unable to attend the event. Ling-Stuckey commended his colleague minister for reviving an important development for the people of NIP.

"For the last 12 years the government has implemented the CADIP program to maintain and rehabilitate all the airports throughout the country.



"We have a high demand for rural airstrips in the country,” he added.

The Treasurer said from 2019-2022, the Marape Government allocated K21million to the Rural Airstrip Agency, reaffirming the government's stance to increase funding in future.

For the people of Namatanai it is a big relief, as they will no longer travel four hours along the Buluminsky to Kavieng to catch a flight, or cross the St. George Channel to East New Britain.

The DDA has subsidized the fare by 50% for flights from Namatanai to Tokua.

Three cabinet Ministers also attended the event; Minister for Lands and Physical Planning John Rosso, Minister for Health and HIV/AIDS Jelta Wong and Minister for Fisheries Dr Lino Tom.