K2.5mil for Ahi villages

Chairman of Ahi Investment, George Gware, said the K2.5 million profit from the group of companies will be managed by Ahi Prudential Development to work with their partners to run projects and programs in the six landowner villages of Butibam, Hengali, Kamkumung, Yanga, Wagang and Yalu.

“This is not the first funding that we have presented,” said Gware. “We made available funding in 2018 to get six buses for each of the associations. After that, we worked with the Lae City Authority and came up with partnership programs aimed at addressing law and order.

“We built police stations in partnership with our team at International Container Terminal Services, Inc – who is one of our partners and we also have shareholding in that operating business, which is in Lae, the South Pacific International Container Terminal.”

Gware, who is also the general manager of the South Pacific International Container Terminal, said he was happy to announce their Group’s adoption of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, saying those will be the main pillars used when AIL looks at investments.

“When we do business in our city of Lae, and when we make profit, we have a responsibility to ensure we invest back into our community so that we address these goals that have been identified globally and accepted by the United Nations; the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.”

Gware said the all-female Ahi Prudential Development board, headed by chairlady, Nellie McLay, will ensure the funding goes into projects that support the 17 SDGs.

“That is the only way we can make an impact in the community na senisim sidaun lo ples and we can see an improvement in the living standards of our people.”

The dummy cheque was presented by AIL Group general manager, Lorena Nolasco, and chief operating officer of AIL Group, Troy Dean, to AIL chairman, George Gware.

Gware then presented the cheque to the board members of Ahi Prudential Development; chairlady McLay, Rose Anne Doza and Cecily Gegelagi.