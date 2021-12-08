K25m Funding For Metoreia Health Centre

The Metoreia Health Centre will be built at the cost of K25 million with funds donated by the Government of Australia.

Motu-Koita Chairman and Deputy Governor for NCD, Dadi Toka Jr was moved by the enhancement of a dream for the elevation of his people’s health care through the financial support of the Australian Government.

“It gives me great privilege to support the chairman, governor and the people to ensure that the services are given where it’s due. For so long we have been neglected in this area and thanks to the Australian government in partnership with Motu Koita Assembly, NCD PHA and NCD Governor we are about to achieve something,” Health Minister, Jelta Wong said.

He said that despite Port Moresby being regarded as the big city, there are places within the city have been neglected, particularly the Motu-Koitabuan villages.

It was a significant and historical day of partnership between traditional partners in development and modernization in Papua New Guinea. The land is given by the United Church of Papua New Guinea for the health facility to be established.

“The health clinic will be constructed on the ground we’re standing on today as I said from the Uniting Church. It’s an incredibly important gesture they made and it’s a recognition by all those partners I mentioned. The importance of improving the health services across PNG particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp said.

Meanwhile, Motu-Koita Chairman, Dadi Toka Jr welcomed the donation by the Australian government.

“It’s a very big investment and it’s now going to be the biggest investment in our electorate to the value of K25 million. On behalf of the Motu-Koitabu people we are blessed to have this important service,” he said.

He said the health centre is a level three health facility, which will provide outpatient services to about 40,000 population. It will house a women’s ward with a maternity wing, which will be fitted with 6-8 overnight beds and three birthing suites.

Metoreia Health Centre will be completed in two years from now and cater for all Motu-Koitabuans, regardless of the villages or suburbs they come from. It will be managed under the NCD Provincial Health Services.