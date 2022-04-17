K25m to develop St Benedict’s Campus

Prime Minister James Marape said this in Wewak on Thursday, April 14 2022 when opening K25 million worth of infrastructure at Divine Word University’s St Benedict’s Campus.

The infrastructure development includes housing for lecturers, two double classrooms, an incubation laboratory, library extension, accommodation for students, two units for visitors, and dining hall extension.

“As a Government, we are cognisant of the need to build more infrastructure for schools,” PM Marape said.

Marape said K15 million was allocated in the past while the government chipped in another K10 million.

He thanked the St Benedict’s administration for making good use of the money to build infrastructure that would benefit students from all over the country.

The Prime Minister also asked the administration to work closely with the government in terms of course content, student intake and infrastructure, to cater for the increasing number of Grade 12 school leavers