K250,000 For Nuku Road Upgrade

The West Sepik Provincial Government yesterday presented K250,000 to the Department of Works (DOW) for the upgrade.

West Sepik Governor, Tony Wouwou when presenting the cheque said the upgrade of road will better benefit the people along the area. He said with a better road network, everyone can participate and have access to business opportunities in terms of transporting produce.

Governor Wouwou said this is the first K250,000 to contract such developments and the remaining K250,000 will later be awarded in time.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the DoW Plant and Transport Division is its First Assistant Secretary, Bernard Kull.

When receiving the cheque, Mr Kull assured the provincial government and administration that the team will mobilize within the next two weeks to start work on the road, adding that the stretch of road also needs culverting and drainage, where the funding can cater for and extend further.

He said: “The West Sepik provincial government has made the right choice for funding as this is the main economic road in Nuku. The Arkosame Road is a 15km Road from Nuku station out.”