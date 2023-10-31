K210 million programme launched

The EU-FCCB is aimed towards supporting Papua New Guinea’s ambition to ensure sustainable management of the country’s natural resources and its transition to a green, carbon-neutral economy.

The programme will support a development model that adapts to climate change, environmental protection and biodiversity. This will be achieved through inclusive, and gender-responsive green growth and jobs.

EU Ambassador Jacques Fradin at the launch this morning said, “Forests play a major role in PNG’s economy, culture and in the livelihood of its communities. However, a number of economic activities such as subsistence and commercial agriculture, unsustainable timber harvesting, mining and the inefficient use of firewood pose a threat on the forests and risk to undo the achievements made in terms of climate change mitigation.”

Ambassador Fradin added, “The aim of the EU-FCCB is to assist the PNG Government and the communities that depend on the forest in establishing a development model that reconciles climate change, environmental protection and biodiversity with sustainable, inclusive and gender-responsive green growth and jobs.”

The programme will run for four years, concluding in 2027. The four areas in which the efforts will focus are Port Moresby, Managalas Conservation Area (Oro Province), and East and West Sepik Provinces.

Those who will benefit from this programme include Papua New Guinean forest communities, national and provincial governments, research institutions and its students, small and medium enterprises, and civil society organizations.

Prime Minister Marape thanked the European Union, including the French Government, and other key partners for ensuring the launch of this programme.

“We want to say thank you, upfront. We don’t take your support for granted,” said PM Marape.

The PM further stated that PNG has a great asset in its forests. Emphasizing that the country should be known widely as a forest nation.

Marape says, in his view, poverty will be the next great cause for causing increase in carbon footprint.

“Going forward, whilst global consciousness on climate change has emerged in the west, in industrialized nations, carbon footprint will be a major footprint for those who are struggling in poverty, they will then in search for a better life, contribute to a ramped up carbon footprint.”

He says the search for low cost, reliable energy, food and the need for money will see the degradation of more forests.

Marape thus highlights the significance of such a programme, funded through a grant from the EU.

This programme was not developed in isolation by some technicians in Brussels. All activities that the EU-FCCB will roll out in PNG are designed in line with PNG’s Medium Term Development Plan IV, Enhanced National Determined Contribution and National Adaptation Plan, and will contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.