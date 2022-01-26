K205m For Major Road Projects

Four major long term maintenance contracts have been awarded to improve road conditions in Morobe, New Ireland, Milne Bay and Northern Provinces.

Through the PNG-Australia Partnership’s Transport Sector Support Program, the four projects, valued at K205 million, will support maintenance and upgrade work on the Wau, Boluminski, Northern/Kokoda and Magi highways this year.

This is in line with the Connect PNG Plan, and are a positive step in the Department of Works’ delivery of more predictable maintenance and upgrading works on its national road network. The extended project will provide greater value for money and job opportunities for the locals.

The four highways will undergo pavement repairs, resealing, drainage improvements and vegetation control over the next five years. This is to improve road links and safer linking for farmers and businesses.

Secretary for Works David Wereh, thanked Australia for its continued support in funding road maintenance and upgrade projects across the country.

Australian High Commissioner to PNG Jon Philp said, “Australia is pleased to continue its support for transport infrastructure in PNG. The improvements on the Wau, Boluminski, Northern/Kokoda and Magi highways, through the LTMCs, will lead to major works in line with Connect PNG priorities – such as the Trans-National and Northern corridors.”

These performance-based LTMCs are for a period of five years each and will be implemented by Papua New Guinean contractors, ensuring the creation of local jobs and economic benefits to local communities.