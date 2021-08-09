K200,000 for Talasea Cocoa Rehab

Talasea MP and WNB Governor, Francis Galia Maneke when presenting the cheque said cocoa is a very important commodity that the district has embark on to help people grow and become economic independent.

“I want to see cocoa and copra taken on board by our district and province aggressively so that we can revive and enhanced these indigenous crops which have been neglected for many years,” he said.

Governor Maneke commended the district officers for supporting the cocoa program in the province and making the decision for assisting the Cocoa Board with the funds to mobilize the growers.

“Most importantly, we want to see cocoa in our province to support our revenue. We have programmes that have been designed and supported by the administration,” he said.

Governor Maneke said so much fund had been invested in the cocoa program but collaborating with the Cocoa Board Authority will help boost the program.

So far, Talasea district has Cocoa Resource centres, which was targeted in improving the cocoa program in the district.

The Australian Government funded the resource centre with set ups at Kapore, Salelubu and Bali Vitu.

The K200,000 cheque was captured in the partnership agreement between the Talasea district and Cocoa Board Authority and in the 2021 Talasea district Budget.

Governor Maneke also clarified that people have lost interest in growing cocoa since the cocoa pod borer (disease that kills cocoa) affected the plants.

He said the disease attract their attention to invest more to the Cocoa Board in order to rescue the crops in the district as well as the province.

Governor Maneke added that the funds must be extensively used for the rehabilitation of cocoa programs in the district to help boost the development of the cocoa in the province as well.

“Most of our land have been taken up by oil palm but we still retain some portion of our lands for cocoa and coconut.”

Govenor Maneke again emphasized that it is very important for the rehabilitation of these indigenous crops in the province.