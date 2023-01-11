K200,000 for displaced Nipa Kutubu communities

The post-election related violence displaced more than 20,000 people and they were in dire straits, mostly women and children.

NGCB Chief Executive Officer, Imelda Agon said the donation by the Board to the people of Nipa Kutubu shows the organization’s concern over the displacement-affected communities.

“We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate election-related violence and the NGCB, as an organization owned by the 8 million plus people of this country, is committed to provide emergency funds to restore peace, law, and order in the affected areas.

“We stand behind the Marape-Rosso Government and the Nipa Kutubu District Development Authority and pledge our support to eliminate all forms of violence befalling in our communities.

“On behalf of the Prime Minister James Marape, Minister responsible for NGCB Manasseh Makiba, NGCB Chairman, Clemence Kanau and the board members, I am pleased to announce NGCB’s support towards this cause”, Mrs Agon said.

The cheque was handed over to the Member for Nipa Kutubu, Dr Billy Joseph by the Minister Responsible.

Dr Billy Joseph thanked NGCB for the emergency fund donated to his people and said the funding will assist Nipa Kutubu DDA to restore peace and law and order in the district.

The donation was made through NGCB’s ‘Give Back Program’, aimed at improving the lives of people and the communities in Papua New Guinea.