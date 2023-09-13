K20,000 raised for MaPHA

With the support of their sponsors, they managed to raise K20,000 which will go towards the purchase of a defibrillator for the Madang Provincial Hospital as it does not have one.

This group was formed in the hope of assisting the hospital in Madang with much-needed equipment and is comprised of members who have lost a friend or family member through lifestyle diseases. The group promotes healthy living and also raise funds to assist doctors and nurses within Madang Province to help them perform their duties in providing better patient care.

The fundraising climb in June took two days to complete involving 10 members and comprised of both new and experienced climbers.

Each climber secured funding from a corporate house with an agreement for the sponsor to pay the total meters climber. The summit of Mt. Wilhelm is 1709 meters.

Out of the ten, only eight reached the summit. The other two who couldn’t make it to the summit will have the leg of their reach calculated by the sponsors.

Their initial target was K25,000 however, given the number of climbers and sponsors involved they raised a total of K20,000.

Interim vice president of the group, Pamela Eugenio, said the monies will go into purchasing a defibrillator commonly called the “shock machine”.

A defibrillator is a life-saving equipment used to revive a patient in cardiac arrest.

The group is open to the public and anyone can join to participate in fundraisings towards hospitals and clinics in Madang.

Ms. Eugenio also gave a brief detail of their next fundraiser, which she hopes could attract more potential partners and sponsors.

The fundraiser will be a cycling event from Bogia to Madang, and funds raised will be halved between Modilon and a clinic in Bogia.

Ms. Eugenio is calling upon the Bogia District Development Authority to come on board for this worthy cause.