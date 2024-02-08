K1mil for Pastors

Governor Luther Wenge gave the cheque to ELCPNG Assistant Bishop, Reverend Lucas Kedabing, in the presence of over 1,000 delegates at the recent 34th synod at Ialibu Mission Station.

Governor Wenge said this funding is purposely for the pastors and evangelists as their work in the community is voluntary.

He said church workers make a lot of commitments, sacrifices and dedication to their pastoral duties but do not get paid.

“Thus, seeing their effort and the struggle they face daily to maintain their families’ wellbeing, I think it’s time to address their welfare by creating a sustainable financial support for our pastors and evangelists,” he stated.

“I take the lead by giving this funding to ELCPNG to make investments so it can generate profit to financially support them and not for the church to use it for any other purpose.”

Governor Wenge said the core business for ELCPNG is evangelism and they should not deviate from their core business, adding that the people who drive this core business must be supported financially and on a fortnightly basis as they have families to look after.