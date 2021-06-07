K1m for Moresby South Women

Over 30,000 women who are registered members in 320 different business associations will become beneficiaries of this funding allocation to advance their business aspirations.

"We have a long way to go and what I've done is to assist women of Moresby South and Motu Koita including North West and North East. The setting up of an SME Service Centre will determine what our women are doing in business and how best the Centre can assist in financial management, banking and savings," Governor Parkop said,

"I am happy to make this announcement to our women of Moresby South who are leading the way with the support of your Member.” He said.

Parkop said his goal is to ensure that the mechanisms are established to monitor the growth and success of women in business and not to give handouts without accountability or systems in place.

"The Member for Moresby South and I have a combination that is working very well in achieving results where everyone can see, and this combination works because we trust each other and that whatever I give and support him in, he gets it done accordingly for its intended purpose and I know he will deliver on it," Governor Parkop said.

Governor Parkop challenged the women to practice strict business etiquette when it comes to their financial management skills.

"Don't allow eternal factors to deviate your business funds - what's meant for personal and family use must not interfere with your business money so that way you're held accountable and you grow," he said.

Member for Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko expressed his gratitude for the funding allocation and was confident of the success that the women will deliver.

He assured the governor that the women of Moresby South will work hard to prove that they can be a success story without fear and favour.

"Our women have done the hard work in getting themselves organized by getting their business associations officially accredited and cleared through I.P.A and I.R.C and setting up their accounts and now we need to continue to empower them so that they come to me and Governor and tell us their success stories in business, said Tkatchenko.

"We have a responsibility to ensure that we all get the literacy and financial management training and understanding the economic empowerment to take us to the next level.

“With Governor Parkop's initiative of the SME Service Centre, it truly is a blessing and we can't go wrong, it will greatly support our women.”