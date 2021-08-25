K18.5m For Central Schools

This is according to Central Province Governor, Robert Agarobe who announced that a K6 million payment would be made for the 2021 school year and the rest for 2018 outstading fees.

He said the delay in this payment was beyond his control and is due to the priority given for COVID related payments by the government.

Governor Agarobe said in line with the Governments school fee policy on fee assistance, the secondary schools in the province are assisted with the full parental component of K637 students in grades 11 and 12 only.

“This is a great relief to students’ parents in these harsh economic times. Students attending tertiary, TVET and private institutions will benefit from the governments subsidy of K2000 per student,” he said.

Governor Agarobe also stated that consideration is given to Central students who attend secondary school in NCD with parental components in fees also paid.

He also highlighted that since 2018, K18.5 million in fee subsidies were paid to schools.

“In 2018, K4 million was spent, in 2019 another K4 million was paid. Last year K4.5 million was paid, and this year K6 million was spent.”

Governor Agarobe attributed the increase in money spent this year to students studying in private tertiary institutions like IBS, ITI and Mapex Training institute, among others, being included in the assistance.

“Number of students in institutions in 2021, 883 students in 37 institutions and the total amount expedited is K1.766 million. In private institutions and school, the number of students is 1729 in 43 institutions and the total amount expedited is K3, 458,000.”

“In central province secondary school, the number of students is 1084 in 8 institutions, total amount expedited is K690,856. For Central province students in NCD schools in the year 11 and 12, the number of students is 108 in 7 institutions. Total amount expedited is K64,974.”

In total, 3798 students in 95 schools and institutions received school fee assistance with K5,977,830 paid this year.

Samuel Benny, a final year Arts student at the Pacific Adventist University who is one of two students on the provincial government’s academic excellence list has said for the past 3 years, he has had his school fees paid through the subsidy.

He thanked the Central Provincial Government on behalf of central province students before receiving the dummy check on their behalf.

“I thank you from all the secondary schools and to students, we should be happy that the provincial government is carrying the amount that our parents should have paid.”