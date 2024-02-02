K180.5 million Manus budget approved

Manus Governor Charlie Benjamin presented the budget. It included the Manus District Development Authority Budget and budgets for his twelve local level governments to comply with Section 105A of the Organic Law on Provincial and Local Level Government.

Governor Benjamin said he was thankful to the Prime Minister and National Government for the 2024 Budget allocations for Service Improvement Program grants and functional grants to his province, including infrastructure funding under the Connect PNG Program for the Manus Highway.

Forty per cent of the budget is earmarked for the development of infrastructure and related programs as stimulus for economic growth of the island province.

Key expenditures are as follows:

Infrastructure – K54.4 million (30%)

Economic – K17.2 million (10%)

Education – K35.4 million (20%)

Health – K5.5 million (3%)

Personnel Emolument and Administration over K52 million.

For the 2024 PSIP plan:

Education – K3 million (30%)

Economic programs – K2.7 million (27%)

Infrastructure – K2 million (20%) .

Administration – K1 million (10%)

For the 2024 DSIP:

Education – K6 million (60%)

Administration, Health, Law & Order, Church projects – K1 million each (10% each).

The 2024 Special Support Grant break up is as follows:

Economic – K4 million (40%)

Education – K2 million (20%)

Transport – K2 million (20%)

Infrastructure – K1 million (10%)

Law & Order – K1 million (10%).

Manus is placing emphasis on the development of its revenue sources and the creation of a Special Economic Zone as the main strategy to generating more revenue between now and 2030.

Prime Minister Marape acknowledged Governor Benjamin and MPG for being among the first provinces to present their budget, while affirming National Government commitments to assist fund shred responsibilities such as infrastructure, the provincial hospital and technical colleges.

The provincial budgets of Enga, New Ireland Province and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville were approved on 30 January 2024.