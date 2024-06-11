 

K17m contract signed for tablets

BY: Loop Author
14:51, June 11, 2024
348 reads

A contract for the provision of communication accessories essential for the upcoming 2024 National Population census was signed at the Government House today.

Governor General of Papua New Guinea Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae on behalf of the state executed the contract today.

The contract is valued at K17,241,400.00 and will be fully funded by the national government. It is for the supply of Android tablets and related accessories, aligning with the government's vision to integrate current technology into national activities.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) will utilize these tablets to conduct the census, which is set to take place in mid-June 2024. Preliminary population data is expected to be released by September 2024.

Max Enterprise Ltd has been awarded the contract for supplying the necessary tablets and accessories.

Company representatives Ashok Pandey and Ashutosh Singh signed the agreement alongside National Statistician John Igitoi.

Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae
Android tablets
The National Statistics Office (NSO)
