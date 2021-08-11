K16m Kompiam Road Project

The road project is part of the Government’s Connect-PNG Policy, a multi-modal infrastructure development strategy under the current government that is aimed at developing the nation’s infrastructure such as the road network.

The Kompiam Road is one road network captured in the national government’s Connect-PNG Policy.

JLW Contractors, a PNG-owned construction company, will carry out the K16 million road works.

The road construction will consist of road stabilization, sealing and drainage systems from Meramanda to Kompiam Station.

Secretary for Department of Works, David Wereh said the upgrading of the roads will elevate the mode of transportation in the country.

He said: “With this sealing of the remaining section now, we can give a much improved road to the big population in the Kompiam-Ambum District of Enga.”

“We’d like to see that major trump roads around the country are upgraded, improved and brought up to a standard where we can see buses and good PMV systems providing service to our people and our rural farmers.”

In addition, Secretary Wereh said there is a total of K5 billion in contracts and tenders for both national and provincial highways across the country. K4 billion are active contracts and more than K1.5 billion is yet to be endorsed by the National Procurement Commission and the NEC