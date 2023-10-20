K16 million for final phase of cancer facility construction

Chief Executive Officer for PMGH Dr Paki Molumi says this represents 35 percent of the contract value of more than K47 million and marks the start of the final phase of the project.

The cancer facility project was allocated K50 million by the national government in the 2022 budget.

This phase of the project will include what Dr Molumi says is a total feed out of works like plumbing, electrical and engineering services, air condition installation and radiation safety.

Dr Molumi was adamant that this phase of the project should start immediately, stating, “Many of our cancer patients are dying. Four women are dying everyday from cervical cancer. Two women die everyday from breast cancer. Eight-hundred and seventy from oral cancer. That’s a big number of Papua New Guineans dying everyday from cancer.”

He added, “We need to have a comprehensive cancer facility from prevention to early diagnosis to treatment.”

Dr Molumi says once completed, the PMGH Cancer Facility will have all the services necessary to deliver treatment to those battling cancer.

Earlier on in an interview on September 21, 2023, Dr Molumi stated the importance of building the human resource that will man the facility. He said PMGH has started a human resource training program where medical professionals have been recruited and many are undergoing training to run this facility when its completed and ready for use.