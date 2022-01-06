K15m Solar Project For Kandep

This comes under the PNG Electrification Partnership, sealed during the 2018 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Summit in Port Moresby.

The partnership aims to light up 70 percent of the country by 2030.

Polye announced K1 million as counter-funding last Friday in Kandep.

Kandep, which is about 45 kilometres away from Wabag, where the PNG Power main grid ends, has been without proper lighting for more than 45 years.

“Kandep needs power – whether in the form of hydroelectricity or solar energy – more than other districts because my people have been living in the dark for more than 46 years after Independence,” he stated.

“In fact, further injustice will be done to the people if I don’t come up with this project. Therefore, this undertaking is very important to the people in my district.”

Poly said he will be talking with the Australian, New Zealand and PNG governments to assist with the necessary funding to fully implement the program.

“I am sure the three countries will assist. This is because I am committed to becoming a realistic partner in implementing the APEC commitment to light up our country by 2030,” he said.

Polye said GPSD Solar Energy, a local company, had been engaged to implement the project starting with the newly-elevated Kandep Secondary School.

This will be followed by other government institutions, including health, education and church facilities, before covering more than 60,000 households in the district.

“My district procurement committee has tasked GPSD Solar Energy to carry out this project based on its wide ranging experience and capacity to deliver. I am confident that it will do a great job according to our expectation,” Polye stated.

GPSD Solar Energy managing director, Joe Nete, gave an undertaking that his company, which is currently engaged in similar projects in Asia, will deliver light to every household in Kandep with “adequate funding back up” from the relevant partners.

“My company is internationally recognised as we have projects in Thailand. We also deal with high profile Australian companies such as Commodore Energy, All Brisbane and Brian Bell Trade Electrical for design, training and materials supply.

“The biggest project that we have delivered is a 54 megawatt solar farm in Thailand. That means, the whole of Kandep district is within our capacity to deliver.”

Other projects that GPSD has delivered so far in the country include Enga Teachers College, Enga College of Nursing, Bomana Jail, Baisu Jail, Mul Baiyer District Finance, Moroguina Rural Lockup in Central Province, Malalawa High School in Gulf, Finschhafen District Administration and Gulf Province.