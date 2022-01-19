K138.5m for New Britain H’way

Prime Minister James Marape says a K138.5 million contract has been awarded for the road link from Kimbe in WNB to Kokopo in ENB.

Cabinet last week approved K1.4 billion funding for new road contracts around the country, including the New Britain Highway.

PM Marape said this in Parliament today when answering queries raised by West New Britain Governor, Sasindran Muthuvel, regarding the Hoskins-Kimbe road. This stretch is part of the New Britain Highway.

“I want to assure the Governor that a contract has been awarded for the New Britain Highway linking Kimbe to Kokopo. This is an important economic corridor. We acknowledge the contribution of that part of the country,” he said.

Governor Muthuvel said his province was now into the wet season and there were concerns about damage to roads.

He said that recently the people of Hoskins presented him a petition on the deteriorating road conditions in the province.

Governor Muthuvel said the Hoskins-Kimbe road continued to deteriorate and asked Prime Minister for assurance that it would be attended to.

In response, the PM said: “Last year, we did release some funding for this section and some work has taken place but this is not adequate to do a long stretch. However, more funding will be released this year.”