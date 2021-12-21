K130m Received To Complete Court House

Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika received the cheque from the Treasurer, Ian Ling-Stuckey, in a small ceremony recently.

Deputy Chief Justice, Ambeng Kandakasi, Justice Les Gavara-Nanu, Justice Ellenas Batari and Secretary NJSS Jack Kariko witnessed the occasion.

In presenting the cheque, the Treasurer confirmed the continuing support of the Executive Government for the construction of the Waigani National Court Complex which when complete would be an iconic building akin to Parliament House.

The cheque represents the amount recently appropriated in the Government’s Supplementary Budget for 2021 for the Judiciary and will facilitate the completion of the building.

The Treasurer also said that further funding will be provided in 2022 and beyond for renovations to the existing Supreme Court building once the new Court Complex is commissioned.

On receiving the cheque on behalf of the Judiciary, the Chief Justice thanked NEC for its commitment to this major project of national importance.

The courthouse complex, which commenced in mid-2017, will be completed in 2022.